CBSE Class 10 board exam result 2021 announcement soon; check details

"All the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the result of classes 10 and 12. For finalizing the class 12 result, the last date is July 22. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the regional offices, the examination department, and board headquarters will be functioning from 10 am to 5 pm," examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}