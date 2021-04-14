The Central Government today said that the results for the candidates of CBSE Class 10 board exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams, the government statement read.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the students of class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. "If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (Covid-19) is normal," he said.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled

The CBSE Class 10 exams have been cancelled, the government said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top officials to discuss demands to cancel them because of the massive Covid spike across the country.

PM Modi said in the meeting that "the well being of students has to be the top priority for the government", said a statement.

The PM reportedly also said the government would keep in mind the best interests of students, ensuring their health was taken care of but their academic interests were not harmed.

The decision was taken amid spiraling coronavirus cases in the deadly second wave of infections. Today, India registered 1,84,372 fresh Covid-19 cases in the highest single-day rise so far, with 1,027 fatalities.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who have urged the government to cancel the examinations and prevent millions of students from being exposed to the deadly virus.

A body of parents had also written to the Prime Minister requesting that students be assessed internally instead of having to sit for exams physically.

The India Wide Parents Association had reportedly pointed out in their letter that teachers and students had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 yet and there was a higher chance of infection among them.

A few days back, more than a lakh students signed petitions urging the Centre to either cancel board exams or conduct them online.

