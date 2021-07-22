The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 board results any time soon. The CBSE Class 10 board result will be released on CBSE's official website--cbseresults.nic.in. Besides, the students will be able to check Class 10 board results on DigiLocker app and UMANG app.

It will be for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result will be declared without holding any exam. As per the CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded on the basis of students' performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations. Students, who will not be happy with the evaluation method will be allowed to take physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit official CBSE results portal--cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number. Click on submit

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear

Step 6: Download the result for future reference

CBSE 10 Result 2021: How to check at DigiLocker website

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘education’ section, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’

Step 3: Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet

Step 4: Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE

CBSE 10 Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 board result 2021 through IVRS and via SMS. The CBSE board will send the results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Candidates may also call the IVRS numbers provided by the board to know their results. However, they should cross-check their result from the official website as and when available.

Separately, the CBSE board announced that board exams for (Class 10 and Class 12) private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.

"In case of the private candidates, neither the schools nor the CBSE has the desired records, hence, their result cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Moreover, ahead of the CBSE Class 12 result 2021, the board has extended the last date of finalizing the result to July 25. Earlier the results were scheduled to be finalized by July 22, as the results are to be announced on July 31.

CBSE also requested the schools to continue working towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush.

