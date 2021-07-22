CBSE Class 10 board result 2021 update; All you need to know

It will be for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result will be declared without holding any exam. As per the CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded on the basis of students' performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations. Students, who will not be happy with the evaluation method will be allowed to take physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.

