NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce Class 10 board exam results in mid-July based on marks submitted by schools, not in the third week of June as was planned earlier.

“Once the marks are submitted by the schools, it will take around two weeks to do the rest of the process before announcing results. Schools have been allowed to submit the marks – both of practical and the school assessments by end of June," said a government official, who declined to be named.

“Exact date of class 10 result and further details will be finalised by concerned authorities of the board," the official said adding that everyone is hoping that the pandemic situation will ease by end June and early July.

In a circular dated 18 May, the CBSE has told all its schools to submit class 10 students’ marks to CBSE by 30 June, and a similar deadline was given for “submission of internal assessment marks by 30 June."

Earlier, the tabulation of marks was supposed to end by 11 June, and results were supposed to be announced on 20 June.

On 14 April, the Centre had announced cancellation of Class 10 board exam and postponement of Class 12 board exam following a meeting was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with education ministry authorities amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Any CBSE class 10 candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams, the Union government had said on 14 April.

Over 2.1 million students were slated to appear for CBSE’s Class 10 board exams and around 1.4 million for CBSE Class 12 board exams, official data showed.

Any fresh schedule for Class 12 board exams is yet to be decided.

