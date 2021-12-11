The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 1 Board Examination Class 10 English ended today. Two questions in the English paper were incomplete, according to teachers.

The CBSE Class 10 English paper exam ended at 1 pm today. According to teachers who analyzed the paper, the two questions in the English paper, question number 13 and 14, were incomplete. Meanwhile, Class 12 students appeared for the Psychology exam today.

While the CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exam ended today, the Class 12 term 1 exam will end on December 22.

While the teachers found the paper "moderately balanced," the students said that out of 50 questions, one can easily answer 35 to 40 questions correctly, maintaining an average score of 30 to 34 marks. The question paper carried 40 marks.

As per media reports, students found questions number 13 and 14 a bit confusing as the questions contained only statements and no direct questions. Section-C was also found to be tricky, and candidates are now dependent on the answer key, which is yet to be released.

Section B, which contained only the grammar portion, was found quite easy and scoring.Many students found that questions number 13 and 14 were incomplete, increasing the difficulty level of the students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date and time has not been confirmed by the board. The results will be displayed on cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in and on the result portal of the board, cbseresults.nic.in.

As the CBSE Term 1 exam is over and it is time to get started with the preparation of Term 2 exams. Students need to get a few things very clear about the term 2 exams before starting preparation.

CBSE term 2 exams will be conducted in the months of March-April in 2022. Term 2 exams will be conducted descriptively for 2 hours for every subject, unlike the term 1 exams.

In case, the exams of term 2 won't be feasible to take in the offline mode due to Covid-19. Then CBSE will conduct the exam in the MCQ format for 90 minutes.

The rationalized syllabus for term 2 is already available on the official website of CBSE. Students can easily visit the website and refer to the syllabus to start with their preparation.

