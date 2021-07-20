CBSE Class 10 exam 2021 results not to be announced today. Check details

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be announcing class 10 results on Tuesday. As per the report by the India TV, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "Contrary to speculations, the CBSE is not going to announce Class 10 results on July 20 (Tuesday)". However, he did not mention the date when results will be announced.

As many as 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class 10 CBSE board exams. But due to the pandemic the union education ministry cancelled the examinations. The board has announced its alternative assessment policy for both the classes.

The results for CBSE class 10 students will be prepared analysing their performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

According to the CBSE board, for Class 10 results, 30% marks will be based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

For the policy class 12 results, decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 per cent to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams. Class 12 results are expected to come on July 30.

