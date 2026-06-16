CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Results 2026: How to check 10th class board results online; documents you need, SMS service, more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Second Board Examination Result 2026 on 16 June. However, the Board has not officially confirmed the date or time of declaration yet.

Multiple reports suggest the result could be released shortly. But, students should rely only on official CBSE platforms for updates.

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Students who appeared for the Class 10 Phase 2 Board examination will be able to access their scorecards online once the result link goes live.

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The primary portal for checking results will be the CBSE results website. Students can also use alternate official channels if traffic increases on the main server.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Board Results online Step 1: Visit the official result portal.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View the scorecard and download a copy for records.

Login details required Students should keep their admit cards ready before logging in.

The following details may be required:

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Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

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Other ways to check results Apart from websites, students can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile application. DigiLocker scorecards are treated as valid digital documents for admissions and official use.

Students may also check results through SMS.

Send: CBSE10 to 7738299899.

SMS format: Roll Number School Number Centre Number

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board examinations were conducted from 15 May to 21 May. The first examination cycle recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%.

The CBSE Best Score Retention policy protects students taking improvement exams. The board compares marks from both attempts and automatically keeps the higher score.

Lower improvement marks are ignored. Internal assessment and practical marks remain unchanged. Even an absence in Phase 2 does not reduce the original score.

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Who appeared for CBSE Phase 2 exams? The Phase 2 exam in May was designed for two specific types of students. It was for students who passed their Phase 1 (February/March) exams but were unhappy with their percentages.

This exam was also for compartment candidates. Students who failed or missed a subject during Phase 1 had the opportunity to clear it immediately without losing an entire academic year.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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