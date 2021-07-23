The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare the Class 10 board exam result in the coming days. Earlier, the CBSE Class 10 results were expected to be announced on July 20 but now the result has been delayed.

It will be for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result will be declared without holding any exam. However, it will be for the second time that CBSE Class 10 board exam results would be published without a merit list.

Lakhs of students are waiting for their Class 10 board examination results asking the newly appointed education minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the CBSE Class 10th result 2021 date and time.

Besides, the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is also expected to declare ICSE or Class 10 in the coming days.

Last year, former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on social media.

CBSE Class 10 marks will be awarded on the basis of students' performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams, and pre-board examinations.

Students, who will not be happy with the evaluation method will be allowed to take a physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.

CBSE Class 10 students can check their results on cbseresults.nic.in , digilocker.gov.in or via SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit official CBSE results portal--cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number. Click on submit

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear

Step 6: Download the result for future reference

CBSE 10 Result 2021: How to check at DigiLocker website

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘education’ section, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’

Step 3: Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet

Step 4: Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE

CBSE 10 Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 board result 2021 through IVRS and via SMS. The CBSE board will send the results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Candidates may also call the IVRS numbers provided by the board to know their results. However, they should cross-check their result from the official website as and when available.

CBSE will also be announcing Class 12 board exam results very soon. The board has extended the last date of finalising the Class 12 results to July 25. Earlier the results were scheduled to be finalised by July 22.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policies announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

