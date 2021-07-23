2 min read.Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 12:34 PM ISTLivemint
CBSE Class 10 results: It will be for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result will be declared without holding any exam
CBSE Class 10 students can check their results on cbseresults.nic.in , digilocker.gov.in or via SMS
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare the Class 10 board exam result in the coming days. Earlier, the CBSE Class 10 results were expected to be announced on July 20 but now the result has been delayed.
It will be for the first time in the history of annual board exams, the result will be declared without holding any exam. However, it will be for the second time that CBSE Class 10 board exam results would be published without a merit list.
Step 1: Visit official CBSE results portal--cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: Enter your registration number. Click on submit
Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear
Step 6: Download the result for future reference
CBSE 10 Result 2021: How to check at DigiLocker website
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Under the ‘education’ section, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’
Step 3: Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet
Step 4: Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE
CBSE 10 Result 2021: How to check via SMS
Students can access their CBSE Class 10 board result 2021 through IVRS and via SMS. The CBSE board will send the results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Candidates may also call the IVRS numbers provided by the board to know their results. However, they should cross-check their result from the official website as and when available.
CBSE will also be announcing Class 12 board exam results very soon. The board has extended the last date of finalising the Class 12 results to July 25. Earlier the results were scheduled to be finalised by July 22.
With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policies announced by the CBSE for the two classes.
