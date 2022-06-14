CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 to be declared soon. Check date, process, other details here1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 board examination on 24 May this year.
The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 board examination on 24 May this year.
The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 board examination on 24 May this year.
The examinations were held offline after two years. Previously, CBSE had decided to cancel the physical examination for Class 10, owing to rising Covid-19 cases. CBSE opted for an alternate formula of assessment and as a result, all the students were promoted to the next class.
The examinations were held offline after two years. Previously, CBSE had decided to cancel the physical examination for Class 10, owing to rising Covid-19 cases. CBSE opted for an alternate formula of assessment and as a result, all the students were promoted to the next class.
The CBSE class 10 board examination was held in two terms this year, wherein the syllabus was divided into two. This was done to facilitate a smoother examination for students after the coronavirus pandemic.
The CBSE class 10 board examination was held in two terms this year, wherein the syllabus was divided into two. This was done to facilitate a smoother examination for students after the coronavirus pandemic.
The CBSE term 1 exams were held in November-December and term 2 exams were held in April-May. Term 1 exams were multiple-choice questions and the results of term 1 were not announced as pass, fail or repeat. The result will have the following details including marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, practical exams, project works and pre-board exams.
The CBSE term 1 exams were held in November-December and term 2 exams were held in April-May. Term 1 exams were multiple-choice questions and the results of term 1 were not announced as pass, fail or repeat. The result will have the following details including marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, practical exams, project works and pre-board exams.
The board is expected to announce the result for the CBSE class 10 board exam on its official website- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Once the results are declared, students can visit these websites to download their marksheet.
The board is expected to announce the result for the CBSE class 10 board exam on its official website- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Once the results are declared, students can visit these websites to download their marksheet.
The board is expected to release the scorecard for CBSE class 10 board examination in June 2022. 31 May was the last date to upload the Class 10 term 1 and term 2 practical exams, project work and internal assessment marks.
The board is expected to release the scorecard for CBSE class 10 board examination in June 2022. 31 May was the last date to upload the Class 10 term 1 and term 2 practical exams, project work and internal assessment marks.
Therefore students who wrote the examination can expect the results anytime soon.
Therefore students who wrote the examination can expect the results anytime soon.
To check their results for the CBSE class 10 board examination 2022, students will have to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other details required to check their results.
To check their results for the CBSE class 10 board examination 2022, students will have to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other details required to check their results.