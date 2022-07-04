CBSE Class 10 results likely today; Here's how to check and other details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Students are advised to check the CBSE class 10 board exam results on CBSE's official website cbseresults.nic.in or results.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 board exam 2022 results today on 4th July.
Students are advised to check the CBSE class 10 board exam results on CBSE's official website cbseresults.nic.in or results.gov.in.
Students can also check their scores on Pariksha Sangam (parikshasangam.cbse.gov)--which will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities, which will include term 2 results and more.
The CBSE Board on 3rd July launched a portal called 'Pariksha Sangam' to streamline board examination results, sample papers, and other details in one single window. According to cbsedigitaleducation.com, the newly launched Pariksha Sangam portal "will integrate various examination-related processes to be conducted by the school’s regional offices and the Headquarters of the CBSE Board."
Click on submit, and the result will appear on the screen.
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Here's how to download CBSE Class 10th result via Digi locker
Go to the official website: digilocker.gov.in
Enter your login details such as your Aadhaar number, and other details
Click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education
Your provisional mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Apart from this, students can also check their results via SMS.
Type the message: cbse10 <space> roll number
Send the text to 7738299899
The result can be seen through a registered mobile number.
This year the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams were held from 26 April-24 May. The CBSE Board had declared the Class 10 Term 1 result in March. The CBSE Board had sent the term 1 class 10th mark sheet of the students to the respective schools. Only the results of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam theory papers were sent to the schools.
The CBSE Board conducted the class 10th and 12th examination in two terms i.e. term 1 and term 2. The first term of Class 10 board exams began on November 30 till December 11.
The CBSE Board conducted the class 10th and 12th examination in two terms i.e. term 1 and term 2. The first term of Class 10 board exams began on November 30 till December 11.