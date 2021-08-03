Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withheld Class 10 board results for more than 16,000 students as their mark tabulation is still underway. The examination-conducting authority has not given any timeline for announcement of the results.

CBSE declared the Class 10 board results on Tuesday, but scores of 16,.639 students have not been put up yet, reported PTI.

"Either the data regarding marks of certain subjects was not available for these students or there were some calculation errors by the schools which were rejected by the portal for preparation of results. The schools have been asked to resend their marks and their result be announced soon," a senior CBSE official told PTI.

Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were cancelled this year as the second wave of Covid-19 wreaked havoc across the nation. The schools were asked to score their students on the basis of an alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE.

It is not just the over 16,000 class 10 students who have been kept waiting for their results. The CBSE, last week, held back the results of nearly 65,000 class 12 students.

About the results of class 12 students which have been held back, the board has said, "The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year. Hence, the board is looking into the interest of these candidates and their result will be declared latest by August 5."

