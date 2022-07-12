The CBSE is likely to declare class 10 board results between July 15 and July 20
The CBSE 12th results will be out in another three or four days
CBSE is now in the final leg of preparing the results for classes 10, 12 and efforts are on to declare them as soon as possible. As per the latest updates, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results end of this week, while class 12 results are expected next week.
Earlier, the board was expected to release the CBSE 10th results by July 13 and CBSE 12th results by July 15. However, later the date was delayed. A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."
Expected dates:
As per reports, the class 10 board results can be declared between July 15 and July 20. And the CBSE 12th results will be out in another three or four days.
How to check the results:
On being released, students can check the results on the official website, i.e., cbseresults.nic.in., results.gov.in. They can also be checked on CBSE's newly launched portal--Pariksha Sangam.
Visit the official websites for results
On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link
Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number
Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference
In 2022, there were two board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Term 1 results 2022 are already out while students are waiting for the CBSE Term 2 results 2022. After the declaration of the results, the board also has to decide how much weightage will be given to the results of the first term.
However, students have demanded that 50% weightage be given on internal assessments and the remaining 50% should be divided among term 1 and term 2
The (term 2) exams were held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.
