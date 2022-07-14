CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 likely tomorrow; here's how to check and other details3 min read . 09:34 AM IST
- CBSE board results 2022: Students are are advised to keep a close check on CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and 12 term 2 board exam results soon.
Students are are advised to keep a close check on CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.
Earlier, an senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."
In comparison to the last two years, CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite COVID 19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days, the official stated.
Students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result, an official said.
Here's how to check Class 10th and 12 results:
In order to check the CBSE results from website:
Visit the official website of CBSE, which is cbse.gov.in
Then, click on the 'result' tab
Clink on the links available: 'CBSE 10th Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2022'
Enter your credentials, such as roll number, and date of birth among others
The result will be displayed on the screen
Candidates are advised to download the result and take a printed copy of the mark sheet for future use.
Here's how to check the result via Digilocker
Students can check their CBSE board results via the Digilocker website/app.
Visit the official website of Digi locker (digilocker.gov.in), or download the Digilocker app from Google Play.
Log in through your registered mobile number
Choose the CBSE option
Select Class 10th result 2022 or Class 12th result 2022
Fill in your roll number and other details
The Class 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen
Download the mark sheet and keep it for future use.
How to check via the UMANG app
Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store
Sign in using login credentials such as a regsitered mobile number
Click on 'All services'
Click on the 'CBSE' option
Click on Class 10 or 12th result
Enter your roll number and other credentials
Your Class 10th Term 2 result or Class 12th Term 2 will be displayed on the screen
Download the mark sheet and take a printout.
Apart from these, students can also check their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results via SMS.
To get the CBSE Class 10 or 12th board results on your registered mobile number, students need to type:
CBSE 10th/12th roll number
Send it to 7738299899
The CBSE result 2022 will be sent to your inbox.
Students can also check the CBSE Class 12th board result through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). They need to dial the 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), and 011 24300699 (other parts of India) after the official declaration of the result and then tell your roll CBSE board roll number and date of birth.
In order to pass the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, students need to score a minimum of 33% of the total marks. The final CBSE board result in 2022 will consist of term 1 and term 2 scores.
