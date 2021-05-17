Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with education secretaries of all states on May 17. The education minister will be meeting state education secretaries today on issues related to CBSE board exams, New Education Policy and the disruption caused to the education sector by covid-19.

“I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021… The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP," union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

In April, the Centre had announced the postponement of CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the Class 10 exams after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced the marking policy for class 10 board exams.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

Few days ago, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it has not taken any decision yet on class 12 board exams even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official said as reported by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

