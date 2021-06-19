NEW DELHI: The CBSE will deploy a software to partly automate the class 12 board exam evaluation process and aid schools in tabulation of marks.

“An IT system is being developed in house, which will be made available to all the concerned schools… for a calculation of results. This system will ease down the calculation work, reduced time taken, and so many other hassles. This system will also pre populate marks of Class 10 students who have passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other boards Class 10 results data," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to all its affiliated schools.

It means, the class 10 CBSE board marks will be automatically taken from the system by the software. The board is exploring the use of class 10 board data of other schools' boards from where some students generally migrate to CBSE after class 10. This will potentially reduce human error.

Schools will have to give theory marks for only those students, who passed class 10 from other boards. CBSE has also directed that schools should keep these marks in soft copy format. Class 11 final theory marks, as well as the marks in unit, mid-term and pre-board exams in class 12 should be kept ready in soft copy format, according to the board.

Once ready, this can be uploaded on the software so that tabulation and rationalisation can happen easily without much manual intervention for each school, and for all CBSE students as a cohort.

The school board has written to all schools underlining that it will help the school result committee in preparation of the results. CBSE has assured schools that it will continuously communicate with them to ensure that results are prepared in time and without much hassles. The board said it may offer other “modules of the software" to school results committees in due course.

After cancelling the class 12 board exams on 1 June, both government-run CBSE and the privately-run Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced that they will use the average performance of three years, including Class X and XI, for assessing results of 1.55 million Class XII students.

CBSE will assign 30% weightage each to performance in Class X and XI, and 40% to Class XII performance in unit, mid-term, and pre-board exams, the board informed the Supreme Court.

