CBSE Class 12 Board exam: Now, software to partly automate evaluation process

“An IT system is being developed in house, which will be made available to all the concerned schools… for a calculation of results. This system will ease down the calculation work, reduced time taken, and so many other hassles. This system will also pre populate marks of Class 10 students who have passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other boards Class 10 results data," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to all its affiliated schools.

