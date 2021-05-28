The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel class 12 board exams.

The states are divided whether board exams should be conducted amid current Covid situation. While some are favouring for exams with core subjects, some states have told the the Centre that they don't want to conduct exams until students and teachers are vaccinated.

Recently, a meeting was held between the Centre and states. In that meeting, some states suggested exams of core subjects at students' home centre.

On May 25, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the class 12 board examinations can’t happen amid the current situation. "But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination," the Bihar Education Minister told ANI. That same day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also said that holding class 12 board examinations would not be appropriate in view of the present Covid-19 situation. He said maintaining social distancing won't be possible during exams and students can contract virus.

The CBSE is expected to formally announce the schedule and pattern of class 12 board exams by Tuesday. It has been reported that the authorities are likely to take a call on the second option of the CBSE proposal, that is to hold exams in the same schools where a student is pursuing education, and not assign an external centre.

The students impacted by Covid may get a second chance if they fail to appear for the first exam. The exams can be scheduled between mid-July and will be completed by mid-August.

Reports suggest that the exams are likely to be held for 19 core subjects for a duration of 90 minutes each. To reduce the burden on students, they may also be allowed to sit for four subjects – one language, and three key subjects.

