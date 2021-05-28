On May 25, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the class 12 board examinations can’t happen amid the current situation. "But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination," the Bihar Education Minister told ANI. That same day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also said that holding class 12 board examinations would not be appropriate in view of the present Covid-19 situation. He said maintaining social distancing won't be possible during exams and students can contract virus.