NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Union government Wednesday postponed the Class XII CBSE board exams and "cancelled" the Class X board exams scheduled to happen in May amid the spike in cases of coronavirus.

The government will review the situation again on 1 June to decide the future course of action. The move comes after a review meeting was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation.

“The board exams for Class XII to be held from 4 May to 14 June 2021, are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1 June 2021 by the board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the Union education ministry said.

But the Class X board exam was cancelled. “The results of Class X board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the [CBSE] . Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," the ministry said.

