Home >News >India >CBSE Class 12: Check deleted chapters for Arts, Science, Commerce; revised syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

Livemint has compiled the deleted syllabus portions for 12th class students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

Class 12 Arts Deleted Curriculum

English Core

English Core
View Full Image
English Core

History

Themes in Indian History
View Full Image
Themes in Indian History

Political Science

Contemporary world politics
View Full Image
Contemporary world politics

Hindi Elective

﻿

Hindi Elective
View Full Image
Hindi Elective

Class 12 Commerce Deleted Curriculum

Business Studies

Business Studies
View Full Image
Business Studies

Check the remaining deleted portion of Business Studies

Accountancy

Accountancy
View Full Image
Accountancy

Economics

﻿

Introductory Macroeconomics
View Full Image
Introductory Macroeconomics

Class 12 Science Deleted Curriculum

Physics

Physics
View Full Image
Physics

Check out the remaining deleted portions for Physics

Chemistry

Chemistry
View Full Image
Chemistry

Maths

Maths
View Full Image
Maths

Biology

Biology
View Full Image
Biology

Check out the remaining deleted portion

Students can also download the full syllabus for 11th and 12th standard by clicking here.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
So far, the Centre has had no supervision over any board except the CBSE as state boards are autonomous and regulated by state governments (Photo: Mint)

CBSE to reduce syllabus by 30% for classes 9-12 amid Covid-19

3 min read . 07 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout