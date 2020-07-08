This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.
Livemint has compiled the deleted syllabus portions for 12th class students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.
