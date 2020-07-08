Subscribe
Home >News >India >CBSE Class 12: Check deleted chapters for Arts, Science, Commerce; revised syllabus
The Union minister said the changes made in the syllabi have been finalised by the respective course committees

CBSE Class 12: Check deleted chapters for Arts, Science, Commerce; revised syllabus

1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.
  • Livemint has compiled the deleted syllabus portions for 12th class students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

Livemint has compiled the deleted syllabus portions for 12th class students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

Class 12 Arts Deleted Curriculum

English Core
History

Themes in Indian History

Political Science

Contemporary world politics

Hindi Elective

Class 12 Commerce Deleted Curriculum

Business Studies
Check the remaining deleted portion of Business Studies

Accountancy

Economics

Introductory Macroeconomics

Class 12 Science Deleted Curriculum

Physics
Physics

Check out the remaining deleted portions for Physics

Chemistry

Chemistry

Maths
Maths

Biology

Biology

Check out the remaining deleted portion

Students can also download the full syllabus for 11th and 12th standard by clicking here.

