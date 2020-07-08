The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

Livemint has compiled the deleted syllabus portions for 12th class students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

Livemint has compiled the deleted syllabus portions for 12th class students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Class 12 Arts Deleted Curriculum

English Core

View Full Image English Core

History

View Full Image Themes in Indian History

Political Science

View Full Image Contemporary world politics

Hindi Elective

﻿

View Full Image Hindi Elective

Class 12 Commerce Deleted Curriculum

Business Studies

View Full Image Business Studies

Check the remaining deleted portion of Business Studies

Accountancy

View Full Image Accountancy

Economics

﻿

View Full Image Introductory Macroeconomics

Class 12 Science Deleted Curriculum

Physics

View Full Image Physics

Check out the remaining deleted portions for Physics

Chemistry

View Full Image Chemistry

Maths

View Full Image Maths

Biology

View Full Image Biology

Check out the remaining deleted portion

Students can also download the full syllabus for 11th and 12th standard by clicking here.

Topics CBSE