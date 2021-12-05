The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 mathematics paper on December 6, Monday. The examination will be held in offline mode and CBSE has released guidelines for students in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Examinees appearing for the Class 12 mathematics examination can access the CBSE Class 12 maths sample paper to practise. It is available on the official CBSE website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

This year, CBSE has decided to conduct board examinations in two terms. The first term will cover the 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus, whereas the rest will be covered in the second term.

CBSE has put up the syllabus, marking scheme, question banks and sample question papers on its official website. The board will share answers for the Class 12 maths exam with the schools after the exam ends.

Students appearing in the CBSE Class 12 maths examination will have to adhere to the following guidelines:

1. Examinees will need to carry face mask and hand sanitiser

2. Students must use a black or blue ball point pen to fill the OMR sheet

3. CBSE has strictly prohibited the use of pencil during exams. Using a pencil to fill the OMR sheet will be considered unfair means and action will be taken according to the applicable rules

4. Examinees will have to write a self-declaration in the provided space on the OMR sheet stating “I confirm that all particulars given above are correct", and sign the same in the running hand

5. Examinees will have to mark the correct responses in OMR sheet by darkening the circle with the correct option

6. Examinees must write their final answer in the box provided before the circles in the OMR sheet as CBSE will consider this to be final response

