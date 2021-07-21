Ahead of CBSE Class 12 board exam result 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials met on Eid holiday to ensure the results are announced on time.

On Eid holiday, CBSE board officials have been working today from 10 am to 5 pm to complete the tabulation process for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The board has also mentioned that this step has been taken to complete the process within the deadline and release results on time.

In a letter by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller said, "You are aware that the country is celebrating Eid on July 21, 2021. Accordingly, July 21, 2021 has been declared as Gazetted Holiday. Further, all the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the result of Classes X and XII. For finalizing the class XII result, last date is July 22, 2021."

CBSE informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the Regional Offices, CBSE and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will function from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Also, CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/ Whatsapp etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12:00 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action.

"I am sure that together we can meet the deadline of completing the class XII result and in this process, schools may face some problems being the result is prepared in this manner for the first time. However, CBSE is committed to provide the best of the services to the schools", read the letter.

Meanwhile, the CBSE had informed that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks is open from July 16. The board in a letter to affiliated schools said the portal will be closed on July 22 for declaration of results by July 31.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided on June 1 that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.