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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check marksheet on DigiLocker and UMANG app

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is now available. Students can access their verified digital marksheets via DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Ensure you have your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID ready before accessing.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 May 2026, 02:38 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check marksheet on DigiLocker and UMANG app (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check marksheet on DigiLocker and UMANG app (Manoj Dhaka/HT)(HT_PRINT)
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The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is out. Students can now access their officially verified digital marksheets through two government platforms. These are DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

On result day, millions of students access the website simultaneously. DigiLocker and UMANG offer reliable alternatives that typically remain stable even during peak load periods.

Also Read | CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results OUT! Check on results.cbse.nic.in

Both platforms provide officially verified digital marksheets that are legally accepted for college admissions and other purposes. They are not unofficial score previews. The documents downloaded from DigiLocker and UMANG carry the same validity as physical marksheets issued by the board.

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Using these apps is particularly useful if the official CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in, is slow or temporarily unavailable due to high traffic.

Before you start to look for your CBSE Class 12 Result, keep three things ready. You will need your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID from your original board examination admit card.

How To Check Results On DigiLocker

Option A: Automatic Retrieval

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app
  • Sign in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or registered username
  • Enter your 6-digit security PIN
  • Go to the Issued Documents section
  • Download your Class XII Marksheet as a verified PDF

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Direct link, DigiLocker, UMANG details here

Option B: Manual Retrieval

  • Open DigiLocker and tap the search bar
  • Search for your board name (e.g. Central Board of Secondary Education)
  • Select Class XII Marksheet from the list
  • Enter your Roll Number, School Code and Admit Card ID
  • Click Get Document to view and download your provisional certificate

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Also Read | CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Highlights: UMANG app says ‘Wait is almost over’

How To Check Results On UMANG App

  • Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store
  • Register using your active mobile number and OTP
  • Tap the search bar on the homepage dashboard
  • Type CBSE or your state board name
  • Select the appropriate board category
  • Tap on CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
  • Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID
  • Hit Submit to view your marks, grades and passing status
  • Tap the Download icon to save your scorecard to your phone

Keep your downloaded marksheet saved securely on your device. You will need it for college applications, scholarship forms, and document verification processes in the weeks ahead.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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