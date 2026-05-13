CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check marksheet on DigiLocker and UMANG app

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is out. Students can now access their officially verified digital marksheets through two government platforms. These are DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
On result day, millions of students access the website simultaneously. DigiLocker and UMANG offer reliable alternatives that typically remain stable even during peak load periods.
Both platforms provide officially verified digital marksheets that are legally accepted for college admissions and other purposes. They are not unofficial score previews. The documents downloaded from DigiLocker and UMANG carry the same validity as physical marksheets issued by the board.
Using these apps is particularly useful if the official CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in, is slow or temporarily unavailable due to high traffic.
Before you start to look for your CBSE Class 12 Result, keep three things ready. You will need your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID from your original board examination admit card.
Keep your downloaded marksheet saved securely on your device. You will need it for college applications, scholarship forms, and document verification processes in the weeks ahead.