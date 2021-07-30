A total of12,96,318 students have declared pass in the results announced at 2 pm on Friday. The board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage, comparatively much higher than last year
The results of class 12 can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The same can also be obtained through various facilities provided by the board such as IVRS, DigiLocker, SMS and UMANG app.
Maintaining the previous trend, girls have outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54%.
"Girls have done better than boys by 0.54%. The pass percentage this year is 99.37%. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.
In addition to this, 6,149 students were placed in compartment. These students will have to reappear for the exams as and when the CBSE notifies them.