More than 70,000 students have scored above 95% marks in their class 12, said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. Further, a total of 1,50,152 students have secured over 90%.

A total of12,96,318 students have declared pass in the results announced at 2 pm on Friday. The board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage, comparatively much higher than last year

The results of class 12 can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The same can also be obtained through various facilities provided by the board such as IVRS, DigiLocker, SMS and UMANG app.

Maintaining the previous trend, girls have outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Girls have done better than boys by 0.54%. The pass percentage this year is 99.37%. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.

In addition to this, 6,149 students were placed in compartment. These students will have to reappear for the exams as and when the CBSE notifies them.

How were results calculated?

How were results calculated?

CBSE said that 40% of the marks were based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 each amounted to 30% of the marks.

Further, the marks for practical exams or internal assessment were taken on an actual basis, meaning that uploaded by the school on the CBSE website.

Marks from the best three subjects out of five were considered for both class 10 and class 12 students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBSE, ICSE Board exam cancellation

The CBSE class 12 board exams were cancelled on 1 June in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The move brought relief to numerous students and parents across the country.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

