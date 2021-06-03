The CBSE board assured that Class 12 board students would have their results before admissions to higher universities begin on Thursday.

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said the Board would ensure that students won't face any issues when it comes to results.

The CBSE board would also provide an option of re-examination if students remain dissatisfied with the evaluation process.

"If students would not satisfied with the evaluation process then an option of re-exam is available for them after Covid19," Tripathi added.

The statement has come days after the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

"We are making sure that students do not face any issues when it comes to results. Want to assure students that they will have their results before admissions to higher universities begin," CBSE secretary said.

Yesterday, Tripathi informed that structuring the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks.

"We are in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. The decision is yet to be made," he added.

Moreover, the Delhi University's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi said also stated they will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit.

Joshi added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.

Joshi said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses.

Nearly 98% of the applicants to Delhi University are CBSE students.













