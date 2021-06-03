The CBSE board would also provide an option of re-examination if students remain dissatisfied with the evaluation process.
"If students would not satisfied with the evaluation process then an option of re-exam is available for them after Covid19," Tripathi added.
The statement has come days after the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.
"We are making sure that students do not face any issues when it comes to results. Want to assure students that they will have their results before admissions to higher universities begin," CBSE secretary said.
Yesterday, Tripathi informed that structuring the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks.