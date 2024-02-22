CBSE Class 9 to 12 to have open book exams? Here's what is proposed...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is looking at having Open Book Examinations (OBE) for Classes 9-12 students aligning with recommendations of the new National Curriculum Framework released last year, as per an Indian Express report citing sources.

A pilot run of the open-book format will be conducted in select schools in November-December this year to assess the time taken by students to complete these tests and gauge stakeholders’ responses, it said. For Classes 9-10, the English, Mathematics and Science papers will be conducted under a pilot run, and for Classes 11-12 it will be the Biology, English and Mathematics papers, sources added.

Also Read | UP Board Exams 2024: Over 55 lakh students set to appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations today

Sources indicate that during discussions about introducing OBE for CBSE schools, the curriculum committee emphasised the need for high-quality textbooks. The committee also considered the proposal of having teachers take open book exams first to understand the concept, proposing a standard benchmark similar to the Advanced Placement examination in the United States.

What are Open-Book Exams? What are the Challenges?

In an open-book exam, students are permitted to refer to their notes, textbooks, or other study materials during the test.

Contrary to perception, OBEs are not necessarily easier than closed-book exams. The assessment focuses on a student’s understanding of the subject and their ability to analyse or apply concepts, rather than testing memory.

Also Read | Board Exams 2024: Out-of-syllabus topic or error in question paper? CBSE issues new protocol to address it | Read here

Because the focus of an open text-based assessment (OBTA) is on evaluating students' higher-order thinking skills, it deviates from the usual exam format and involves providing students with material four months before the exam. This permits them to bring case studies into the test.

During the examination, students can refer to their notes or textbooks, encouraging critical thinking over rote learning for exam success.

Focus on Higher-Order Thinking Skills

The Board aims to assess higher-order thinking skills, application, analysis, critical and creative thinking, and problem-solving abilities during this trial, the report added.

Also Read | Has CM Yogi Adityanath called for re-examination of UP Police Constable Recruitment exam 2024? Check facts here

Based on the experience, CBSE will decide whether to adopt this form of assessment across all its schools for Classes 9 to 12.

CBSE also plans to finalise the design and development of the OBE pilot by June and has decided to consult Delhi University (DU) for insights. DU introduced open book tests in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic amid opposition.

The university faced legal challenges related to discriminatory concerns towards underprivileged and PwD category students.

Also Read | Class 10, 12 board exams: Students can appear twice in a year from 2025-26, says Education Minister

Ajay Arora, OSD Examination at DU, told the paper that DU conducted OBE assessments from August 2020 to March 2022. Despite resuming physical exams in January 2022, the last round of OBE was provided as an option for students who joined the university in November 2021. DU resumed normal examinations thereafter.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!