CBSE Class 9 to 12 to have open book exams? Here's what is proposed...
A pilot run of the open-book format will be conducted in select schools in November-December this year to assess the time taken by students to complete these tests and gauge stakeholders’ responses
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is looking at having Open Book Examinations (OBE) for Classes 9-12 students aligning with recommendations of the new National Curriculum Framework released last year, as per an Indian Express report citing sources.
