Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE said “As the new education policy emphasizes the need of nurturing a digital mindset among the students this book is the first step towards addressing the same. It focuses on the overall digital payment system which is new; this small module on financial literacy is going to educate our students on finance from an early age. This book is interdisciplinary in nature and also stresses the growth of money. It refers to Skills Root and also about the barter system. The addition of this book to the curriculum also stresses interdisciplinary growth, which even the new education policy focuses on. In this book, all the aspects of learning and growth are nicely blended."