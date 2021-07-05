The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday informed that the academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th will be divided into two terms with approx 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021.

Special Scheme for 2021-22

The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systemic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subjects experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session, the CBSE said in a detailed statement on Monday.

The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021. For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the Board. Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

The Board further said that efforts will be made to make internal assessment/practical/project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

On June 1, the Centre cancelled class 12 exams due to Covid situation in the country. The PMO said that in view of the uncertain conditions due to the pandemic, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE would take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner

Prime Minister Modi said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams had been taken in the interest of students. He said Covid had affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams had been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

The CBSE recently said that it will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

