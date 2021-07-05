The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systemic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subjects experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session, the CBSE said in a detailed statement on Monday.