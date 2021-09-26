Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBSE employs blockchain technology to deliver paperless, tamper-proof results

CBSE employs blockchain technology to deliver paperless, tamper-proof results

Premium
CBSE is planning to go completely paperless while ensuring secure certificates for students.
1 min read . 06:34 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

CBSE has established this blockchain network with nodes at Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur. Presently, the certificate chain is managed by NIC at its data centres

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a blockchain-based system in order to go completely paperless and deliver secure, transparent and tamper-proof result certificates to students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a blockchain-based system in order to go completely paperless and deliver secure, transparent and tamper-proof result certificates to students.

CBSE collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create the Academic BlockChain Documents (ABCD) software.

CBSE collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create the Academic BlockChain Documents (ABCD) software.

Blockchain technology records the data in a distributed ledger with the ownership of all participating stakeholders. The data is recorded in the chain based on the consensus among the stakeholders and simultaneously replicated at all the locations in the distributed network of blockchain nodes.

Blockchain technology records the data in a distributed ledger with the ownership of all participating stakeholders. The data is recorded in the chain based on the consensus among the stakeholders and simultaneously replicated at all the locations in the distributed network of blockchain nodes.

This eliminates the dependency on a third party for verification. The data of the last three years starting from 2019 has been recorded in this and the other data of previous years will be uploaded gradually. In 2016, CBSE was the first to develop its own academic repository named ‘Parinam Manjusha’.

This eliminates the dependency on a third party for verification. The data of the last three years starting from 2019 has been recorded in this and the other data of previous years will be uploaded gradually. In 2016, CBSE was the first to develop its own academic repository named ‘Parinam Manjusha’.

This network is established with nodes at Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur. Presently, the certificate chain is managed by NIC at its data centres.

This network is established with nodes at Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur. Presently, the certificate chain is managed by NIC at its data centres.

The result certificates are kept in a distributed manner at different locations involving multiple stakeholders, protecting them against any attempt of tampering, under this technology, officials said.

The result certificates are kept in a distributed manner at different locations involving multiple stakeholders, protecting them against any attempt of tampering, under this technology, officials said.

“Blockchain implementation has been done by CBSE. Earlier we introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) for affiliation systems. Here, the data is linked and stored with cryptographic security so that it is immutable and traceable," CBSE Director of Information and Technology Antriksh Johri told news agency ANI. “This will serve as a single source truthful data for verification for students going for higher education or employment."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Blockchain implementation has been done by CBSE. Earlier we introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) for affiliation systems. Here, the data is linked and stored with cryptographic security so that it is immutable and traceable," CBSE Director of Information and Technology Antriksh Johri told news agency ANI. “This will serve as a single source truthful data for verification for students going for higher education or employment."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!