CBSE evaluation row: All we know about issues with On-Screen Marking — Top 10 latest updates

CBSE's evaluation process has been embroiled in controversy since the education board released Class 12 result on May 13. Despite CBSE's reassurances over credibility of On-Screen Marking (OSM), several students pointed to discrepancies in evaluated answer scripts and technical failures in its post-result portal. Amid growing scrutiny over the digital evaluation system, there have been a number of developments in the past few days, which are as follows:
The new CBSE chairman Prashant Lokhande is a 2001-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre who received UPSC exam training at Thane Municipal Corporation's Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute. According to a release by the Thane civic body, Prashant Lokhande served in several key positions in the Central government and handled senior administrative responsibilities.
He added, “Students remain focused on competitive exams like JEE and NEET. But due to OSM, many didn't achieve the required marks, causing stress for families and children. Now, they question why this was introduced suddenly without a proper test run."
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