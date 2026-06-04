CBSE evaluation row: All we know about issues with On-Screen Marking — Top 10 latest updates

CBSE's evaluation process has been embroiled in controversy since the education board released Class 12 result on May 13. Despite CBSE's reassurances over credibility of On-Screen Marking (OSM), several students pointed to discrepancies in evaluated answer scripts and technical failures in its post-result portal. Amid growing scrutiny over the digital evaluation system, there have been a number of developments in the past few days, which are as follows:

Prashant Lokhande takes charge as CBSE chairman Since the CBSE started providing scanned copy of answer books, many students complained of mismatch answer sheets uploaded by the board and raised concerns over the OSM evaluation system. In the aftermath, the Central government on Tuesday appointed Prashant Lokhande as the CBSE chairman, replacing Rahul Singh.

The new CBSE chairman Prashant Lokhande is a 2001-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre who received UPSC exam training at Thane Municipal Corporation's Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute. According to a release by the Thane civic body, Prashant Lokhande served in several key positions in the Central government and handled senior administrative responsibilities.

Himanshu Gupta was another CBSE official who was transferred and his secretary post was taken over by Varun Bhardwaj following the CBSE evaluation fiasco.

The CBSE in its latest update on X on Wednesday announced that it accepted more than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation till 9:30 PM of June 3. “This afternoon a 3.8 Million packet Denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted. Our technical teams are proactively monitoring performance and introducing refinements to deliver a smoother, faster and more seamless experience for students," the post added describing how it thwarted DoS attack.

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The CBSE reposted messages of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank whose payment gateways are available on the verification and re-evaluation portal, the CBSE said, adding that students are not required to have an account with these banks to complete the payment process.

In another post it further noted that students can have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments. “Candidates may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card, through the designated gateways,” CBSE said.

Disappointed with the shortcomings of the OSM portal, representative of the Delhi Parents Association (DPA), Aparajita Gautam in n interview with ANI said, "After the 12th board exams, and CBSE results, their future is decided. Because of shortcomings in OSM (On-Screen Marking), many parents and children are disappointed. Students don't just prepare in Class 12; they've been working for years, knowing their future depends on it.

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He added, “Students remain focused on competitive exams like JEE and NEET. But due to OSM, many didn't achieve the required marks, causing stress for families and children. Now, they question why this was introduced suddenly without a proper test run."