CBSE Exam 2023: Admit card for Class 10, 12 exams released; here's how to download and other details1 min read . 07:14 AM IST
- Students can now download the Admit card from the Board's official website i.e. cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 exams.
Students can now download the Admit card from the Board's official website i.e. cbse.gov.in
The Class 10, 12 board examination will begin from 15 February 2023 onwards across the country. The Class 10 exams will end on 21 March while and Class 12 exams will conclude on 5 April. The examination timing for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.
The admit card for the private candidates has also been released and the board has asked to download the same.
Here's how to download CBSE admit card
Visit CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in
Login on the school login page
Enter the User ID, security pin and other required details
Click on Submit
Download the admit card and take a printout
As per the Board, Admit Cards will contain the following information: Roll no, Date of Birth (only for class X), Name of Examination, Canidate's Name, Mother's Name, Father's/Guardian's Name, Name of examination centre, Category of PwD, Admit Card ID, Subjects in which appearing with date of examination.
The board has also provided some information for students for strict compliance.
The board has asked the candidate and Mother/Father/Gurdian to check the particulars mentioned in the Admit Card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying particulars including photo and its correctness.
As per the Board, no candidate would be allowed to enter in the examination centre after 10.00 am, hence, must reach before time.
Candidate should go in school uniform and with school identity Card in addition to Admit Card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only. Candidates must visit the examination centre atleast one day prior to the exam date.
That candidates should not carry mobile with GPS or any electronics items and all barred items to the centre. The candidates must read and the adhere to the important instructions given in the Admit Card. The board has also asked the candidate to refrain themselves from spreading rumours and hosting any material on social websites including WhatsApp. You Tube. Twitter etc.
