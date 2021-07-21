NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for thousands of its affiliated schools to complete board results process and moderation of marks.

Earlier, the schools were asked to complete the marking and result tabulation process by 22 July. The central board on Wednesday said the schools can now submit it by the evening of 25 July. CBSE said schools had requested the board as a stiff deadline was leading to errors in the tabulation and moderation process.

“CBSE is well aware of the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from 22/07/2021 to 25/07/2021 5 pm. Further, it is requested that schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last minute rush," the central board said in a circular to schools.

“In case any school is left to complete the moderation, the results of such schools will be declared separately," Shyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations at CBSE wrote on Wednesday.

The circular comes as it is feared that the time constraints are leading to teachers making mistakes and schools are under stress. More so as the CBSE has already asked them to not inflate marks or go wrong with moderation as exams have been cancelled and results will be based on school-level performances in theory, practical and project work. And schools are playing a bigger role in the result calculation this year.

The Union education ministry had already told the Supreme Court that CBSE will publish results by 31 July based on a well laid method and support from technology and staff.

“To ensure comparability and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95% and above," the CBSE had said last week.

The board said it has “provided marks, including distribution of marks, based on best performance of the previous three years, which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation". This means if a school has 100 students and only 15% of them has scored above 95% on average in the past three years in internal and independent assessment, it cannot award 16% or above percentage of students marks in excess of 95%.

“They will have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95% and above to ensure that this is not more than the number of students scoring these overall marks as per the best historic performance of last three years," the board had said last week.

On Wednesday, CBSE said as the “deadline is approaching fast, teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes, and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these".

The CBSE board results will be announced based on a 30:30:40 model after exams were cancelled. The board has entrusted schools to do bulk of the assessment work based on internal assessment, practicals, and project works. While the performance of a student in Class X and XI will be awarded 30% weight each, the Class XII performance will get 40% weightage.

