CBSE extends deadline for schools to complete board results process

The board said it has “provided marks, including distribution of marks, based on best performance of the previous three years, which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation". This means if a school has 100 students and only 15% of them has scored above 95% on average in the past three years in internal and independent assessment, it cannot award 16% or above percentage of students marks in excess of 95%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}