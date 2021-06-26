NEW DELHI: If you are a CBSE student and have lost any of your documents, including marksheets, then there is no need to visit the board office either in Delhi or its regional centres. The central board has gone virtual to cut down physical contact while issuing duplicate certificates.

The central board gets lakhs of requests from students for duplicate copies of their academic documents either because they are lost or are mutilated. As of now, these students invariably approach concerned regional offices in person, apply on a prescribed form and deposit required fees in the bank. Alternatively, they send forms and bank drafts by post.

Looking at the prevailing coronavirus pandemic and the plight of students, CBSE said it has come up with a “safe, quick and viable solution" called Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS).

“The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel time and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate mark sheets, passing certificates, migration certificates through this online portal," CBSE said.

Regional offices, on receipt of the applications, will print academic documents and dispatch them through Speed Post. “A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of application and dispatch details."

The online platform will offer students options to secure both a digital copy as well as a printed copy of the required document. The prices will vary. For a digital copy, a student may need to pay ₹100 and for physical copies, he or she will have to pay between ₹250-2,000. The upper price limit is for all those who passed out more than 20 years back.

CBSE is currently in the process of announcing Class 10 and 12 board exam results and has also deployed a software to part automate the school assessment system. The CBSE Class 12 board exam result will be announced by 31 July based on a 30:30:40 formula. The new evaluation formula takes into account the performance of the past three years.

