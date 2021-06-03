“We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us," the bench said.
It clarified that a longer duration to furnish the evaluation criteria cannot be given as many students are looking to take admissions in colleges in India and abroad.
The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for the assessment of marks so that if anyone has any objections it can be dealt with.
“This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the bench observed.
The secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education Anurag Tripathi had stated on Wednesday that the officials are in the process of structuring the criteria for evaluation of students.
The CBSE secretary had also asked the students, parents, and teachers to not panic and to "wait for it a bit".