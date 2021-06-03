The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBSE and ISCE to place on record within two weeks the parameters that will be used to assess the students of class 12 after the cancellation of exams.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari further said that it is happy to note that the government has taken a decision to cancel the class 12 board exams.

“We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us," the bench said.

It clarified that a longer duration to furnish the evaluation criteria cannot be given as many students are looking to take admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for the assessment of marks so that if anyone has any objections it can be dealt with.

“This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the bench observed.

The secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education Anurag Tripathi had stated on Wednesday that the officials are in the process of structuring the criteria for evaluation of students.

The CBSE secretary had also asked the students, parents, and teachers to not panic and to "wait for it a bit".

"We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also, request all not to panic," Tripathi added.

The Centre on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

ICSE had followed suit.

However, two days after the decision, the boards are yet to make an announcement on the criteria of assessment.

'Will announce results in time-bound manner'

After the government notified its decision to cancel the exams, the CBSE had stated on Tuesday that it will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner".

Like last year, students who still want to take the exams will be given a chance when the situation improves, said the government.

The decision had been welcomed by states that have also cancelled the state board exams.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.