NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that the results of both the boards shall be declared by 15 July. The court approved the CBSE’s notification on the cancellation, assessment scheme, results timeline and option for examination to be held for class 12 students.

CBSE filed the amended notification as per the apex court’s order on Thursday, giving details on how assessment would be done in subjects for which tests are not held.

The court observed that CBSE may even decide in future not to hold the optional exams for Class 12. "If exams are conducted at any time in future, let the students take a call at that point in time," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBSE.

The notification stated that the remaining scheduled exams during 1-15 July stand cancelled. The results will be declared by 15 July, so the students can apply and seek admission in higher educational institutions in India and abroad. The notification clarified that for class 12 students an optional examination will be conducted as soon as conditions are conducive.

The notification said candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in optional examinations to improve their performance. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final.

For class 10, no further examination will be conducted and result declared by CBSE on the basis of the assessment scheme will be treated as final.

In a separate hearing for ICSE examination, the board said it had cancelled the examination for class 10 and 12 as of now. However, it apprised the apex court bench that it may give option to class 12 and 10 students at a later stage.

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for ICSE, said, “I have gone through CBSE affidavit. Our affidavit is more or less the same. But our averaging formula (for marks assessment) is not the same as the CBSE one".

The Ministry of Human Resource Development told SC on Thursday that the remaining class 10 CBSE board exams stand cancelled and class 12 students will have an option for internal assessment or opt exams to be held when conditions are conducive.

Parents of students scheduled to appear for their 12th class board exams from 1 to 15 July have moved the apex court challenging the CBSE notification declaring the commencement of board exams in July.

As per the petition, there are various other practical problems associated with sending students to appear for exams.

The plea sought directions for the quashing of the exams as there are reports that covid-19 positive cases would peak in the month of July and August

