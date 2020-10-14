CBSE, Intel set Guinness World Record for maximum users in AI lesson in 24 hrs

"Artificial Intelligence continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India's digitalisation journey. It is more important than ever to cultivate AI-readiness in the country by empowering India's students with the right skill set and mindset as early in their learning journey as possible. "I congratulate CBSE and Intel on their commitment to nurturing the right AI-related skill set and mindset among school students under the AI For Youth programme, and setting a world record along the way," said Biswajit Saha, Director, Trainings and Skill Education, CBSE.