CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) in view of the current pandemic situation.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that the decision would be taken in the next two days.

To this, the bench said: "No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it." However, it said, that "if you (Centre) are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it".

On June 26, 2020, the SC had approved the schemes of the CBSE and CISCE for cancellations of remaining board examinations scheduled from July 1 to 15 last year due to the Covid and also approved their formula for assessment of examinees, according to news agency PTI.

Today, the attorney general told the bench that the "government will take a final decision within the next two days". "We are hoping that your lordships will give us time till Thursday (June 3) so that we can come back with the final decision," he added.

The bench then posted the matter for hearing on June 3. "List on Thursday as requested by the attorney general as the competent authority is examining all the aspects of the matter and is likely to take in-principle decision which will be placed before the court," the bench was quoted as saying by PTI.

