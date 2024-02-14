CBSE issues advisory for students appearing for Class 10, 12 board exams amid farmers protest: 5 things to know
The CBSE asked the students to plan their commute to the examination hall keeping in mind the disruptions in traffic due to farmers' protest
Amid farmer's Delhi Chalo protests, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for students appearing in Class 10th and 12th board examinations starting from 15 February. The CBSE asked the students to plan their commute to the examination hall keeping in mind the disruptions in traffic due to farmers' protest.