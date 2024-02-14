Amid farmer's Delhi Chalo protests, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for students appearing in Class 10th and 12th board examinations starting from 15 February. The CBSE asked the students to plan their commute to the examination hall keeping in mind the disruptions in traffic due to farmers' protest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi it is expected that there will be traffic-related problems which may cause delay in reaching the examination centre," the advisory stated.

CBSE advisory for 10th and 12th board students: 5 things to know 1. The board has instructed students to reach the examination hall at 10:00 AM and warned that entry will not be allowed after that. “Only those students will be allowed to enter the examination center by 10:00 am. After this no student will be allowed," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. CBSE has advised the students to use the Delhi Metro for commuting to the examination halls as the metro services are running without disruptions.

3. The board has requested that students from other parts of the country and the world to plan their journeys to examination halls keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance from the examination hall, etc.

4. The schools are requested by CBSE to help the candidates and guide them properly on the examination day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. CBSE has asked that students make all the arrangements in advance so that they don't face unnecessary hassles at the last minute.

More than 39 lakh students in Class 10th and 12th will appear for the board examinations starting from 15 February. This include 5,80,192 students from Delhi, which is the center of farmers' protest and facing massive traffic snarls at various locations. The CBSE has prepped 877 examination centers in the national capital to conduct the board exams.

