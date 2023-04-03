The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) annually provides the curriculum for classes IX to XII containing academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices, and assessment guidelines.

CBSE said," it is important that schools ensure curriculum transactions as per the directions given in the initial pages of the Curriculum document. The subjects should be taught as per the curriculum given by suitably incorporating strategies such as Art-Integrated Education,Experiential Learning, Pedagogical Plans, etc. wherever possible.

As CBSE has adopted National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage – 2022, schools offering foundational or preparatory education are advised to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022and guidelines of the Board issued from time to time.

Sample Question Papers with detailed designs of the Question Paper are also available on CBSE’s website to reflect the impact of changes made in the curriculum. SQPs also provide students with an idea of the exam pattern and the type of questions that may be asked in the actual examination in order to ensure transparency and reduce stress.

Students will also get a clear understanding of the weightage of different topics and the marking scheme to be followed by going through these Sample question papers.

How to check, download CBSE 2023-24 syllabus Class 10, 12?

Students can go to the official academic website of CBSE – cbseacademic.nic.in

After that on the homepage, Students must click on the ‘curriculum vitae’ tab and click on curriculum 2023-24 from the dropdown menu

Students must click on the secondary curriculum tab for Class 10 and senior secondary curriculum tab for the Class 12 syllabus.

Students must select the subject from the dropdown menu

The syllabus 2023-24 PDF will appear on the screen.

Students can download the PDF for future use.

Meanwhile, the CBSE set up a high-powered Committee to advise on providing quality training to such teachers. Subsequently, it has been agreed that beginning of April 2023, CBSE will provide training programs for the teachers of Government, Government Aided, Public Private Partnership schools affiliated with CBSE.

Each State/UT/Body will develop a centralized Annual Training Calendar beginning from April to March with their specific requirements for training. It will be ensured that each Government teacher receives a minimum of 25 hours of training organized by the Board/State Government or Government/Regional Teacher's Training Institutions and the remaining 25 hours of CPD shall be arranged by the school itself.

The statement added that all modalities of teachers' training have been finalized in partnership with the State Governments and UTs which will sponsor and make online registration for teachers' training from their Government, Government Aided and PPP schools on the CBSE training portal.