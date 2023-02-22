CBSE issues fresh guidelines for Class 10, Class 12 board exams. Details here

The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 which began on 15 February with over 38 lakh students appearing for the examinations at 7,250 centres. The Class 10 exams are being conducted in 76 subjects and will be over on March 21 while Class 12 exams will cover 115 subjects and will be over on April 5.

The CBSE has issued a set of new guidelines in which it said that after discussion with the stakeholders, the following is informed to all Examination Centres and schools sponsoring the students for Classes X and XII Examinations.

The plastic bags will be used for the packing of the answer books only when answer books are dispatched to the concerned Regional Office through postal services after the conduct of examinations. In case, if the sealed answer Book parcels are delivered personally or delivered with the help of City Coordinator to the Regional Office, plastic bags will not be used.

Whatsapp message for any purpose during the examination will not be send for communicating with the CBSE or with any other official related to examination issues.

According to Board officials, over 38.83 lakh students will be appearing for the exams being conducted at 7,250 centres across India and in 26 other countries.

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements. To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE has circulated detailed guidelines to all the stakeholders," a senior board official said.

To ensure that the students are appearing in the examinations without any stress, CBSE has fixed the timetable in such a manner that students are getting sufficient time for exam preparation in all the subjects, he said.

"As per the information collected from all the examination centres, all preparations have been completed by the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations," the official added.

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated.

The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations, the Board said.