CBSE issues fresh guidelines for Class 10, Class 12 board exams. Details here
- CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam: The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date,
The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 which began on 15 February with over 38 lakh students appearing for the examinations at 7,250 centres. The Class 10 exams are being conducted in 76 subjects and will be over on March 21 while Class 12 exams will cover 115 subjects and will be over on April 5.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×