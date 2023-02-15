CBSE issues orders on use of ChatGPT in class 10, 12 board exams. Details here
- Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall, according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date for the examinations of Class 10 and Class 12, which will start from February 15 to April 5 this year, stated an official release from CBSE.
