The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to submit on Thursday its parameters to assess the students of class 12 after the cancellation of exams.

The assessment criteria are expected to be produced in the Supreme Court during a hearing petitions related to CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations for class 12.

The Supreme Court had on 3 June asked the CBSE and ISCE to place on record within two weeks the objective evaluation criteria.

The court had said that a longer duration to furnish the evaluation criteria cannot be given as many students are looking to take admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

Following this, the CBSE constituted a committee on 4 June to decide on the assessment criteria and asked it to submit its report within 10 days.

The 13-member panel was supposed to submit its report by Monday. However, it had asked for an extension of a couple of days.

"The panel has not submitted its report. Widespread discussions have been held to come up with fair and objective criteria. The final recommendations will be submitted soon," PTI had reported quoting a source.

"Most panel members are in favour of giving weightage to class 10 and 11 scores besides pre-board and internal exams for class 12. However, a final call is yet to be taken and the report will be submitted in a few days," the source added.

Meanwhile, the CISCE is expected to announce ISC or class 12 results by 20 July, according to reports.

Cancellation of exams

The government on 1 June cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing pandemic across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students, and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi.

It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive.









