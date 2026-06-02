On-Screen Marking System row: Govt constitutes inquiry committee; transfers top CBSE officials

The union government constituted a one-member committee on Tuesday to inquire into the matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As per on office memo shared by Additional Cabinet Secretary Satendra Singh, the committee will be chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission.

The chairperson has been allowed to obtain the assistance of officers from other offices as and when required.

The Capacity Building Commission will provide secretariat assistance to the committee.

The committee will be submitting its report within a month to the central government's Department of Personnel & Training.

Student points out anomalies in CBSE's tendering process for OSM to Parl committee This committee was formed soon after Sarthak Sidhant, a 17-year-old student from Jharkhand affected by the CBSE's online marking system, made a presentation before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday on alleged irregularities in the tendering process for vendor selection for online marking in the Class-12 exams, as per a report by PTI.

He also presented a seven-page copy of his findings before the Parliamentary Committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, who heard him patiently and demanded answers from CBSE officials.

Top CBSE officials transferred In the meanwhile, amid the raging controversy over issues of blurred answer scripts or incorrect answer scripts that students have been receiving, the government has also transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and its Secretary Himanshu Gupta.

The education board was recently marred in another controversy after it was discovered that it had sent social media toolkits to principals of schools affiliated to the CBSE wherein the latter were encouraged to make reels praising the CBSE and their on-screen marking system.

Both Singh and Gupta were present today when Sidhant made his presentation before the parliamentary committee today.

Malicious actors attempted to disrupt re-evaluation portal: CBSE The CBSE said on Tuesday that 'malicious actors' were trying to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks on the portal it has opened up for the re-evaluation of answer books of those students who have obtained scanned copies of the same,

"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said on X.

"The most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," it added.

"Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible," the board also said.

This portal opened on Tuesday will remain active till 6 June (midnight) and no official applications or requests will be accepted post the date.

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, will be conducted digitally.

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The board said the fee for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies of answer books is ₹100 per answer book, while re-evaluation of answers will be charged at ₹25 per question.

"Students may submit only one application each for verification of issues/re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects," the board said.

The CBSE said once the 'Freeze and Proceed to payment' button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.