CBSE opens Class 12 verification, re-evaluation portal; students report glitches - Everything in 10 points

After a delay caused by technical errors and cybersecurity issues, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, June 2, finally made live a new portal for the Class 12 students to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of their answers. As soon as the CBSE launched the portal, several students reported facing login glitches and other technical errors, and expressed their frustration online.

In a post on X, CBSE headquarters informed Class 12 students that the portal had become operational as the board urged them to follow the process carefully. “Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation,” CBSE HQ said.

Here's everything that has happened so far

The CBSE launched its portal – www.cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html – after facilitate a transparent and seamless process for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer books.

The board also advised students facing difficulties or seeking clarification to contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

Portal for Verification of Issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers will remain open from 02.06.2026 (Tuesday) to 06.06.2026 (Saturday) (Midnight).

The CBSE is charging ₹ 100 per answer book for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies and ₹ 25 per question for re-evaluation.

100 per answer book for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies and 25 per question for re-evaluation. As soon as the portal was launched, a number of students reported technical glitches, saying they were being redirected to the login page again and again. Some reported errors texts being displayed during login.

Addressing the technical glitches that students were reporting, the CBSE said, that “a few technical issues have been reported, they are being addressed promptly. A large number of students are successfully using the portal without any difficulty.”

Addressing questions on the requirement for adding one's Aadhaar details, the CBSE clarified that it was only for security reasons and students who not have an Aadhaar can use their parents' or guardians'.