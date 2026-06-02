CBSE opens Class 12 verification, re-evaluation portal; students report glitches - Everything in 10 points

After a delay caused by technical errors and cybersecurity issues, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, June 2, finally made live a new portal for the Class 12 students to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of their answers. As soon as the CBSE launched the portal, several students reported facing login glitches and other technical errors, and expressed their frustration online.
In a post on X, CBSE headquarters informed Class 12 students that the portal had become operational as the board urged them to follow the process carefully. “Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation,” CBSE HQ said.
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